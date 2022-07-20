ukraine

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses members of Congress | LIVE

Warning: This address may include graphic images.
Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska to address Congress

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, have met again, this time at the White House.

Their meeting Tuesday was a follow-up after they first met in eastern Europe on Mother's Day. President Joe Biden joined his wife to help welcome Zelenska and give her a bouquet of flowers.

Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.

She accepted a human rights award on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she's set to address members of Congress at the Capitol at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. She also had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

