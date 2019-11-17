Rutgers University warns of aggressive coyote after man bitten

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rutgers University officials are warning students to be on the lookout for an aggressive coyote in the area that bit someone walking near campus.The university's police department said the a coyote bit a man affiliated with the school on Thursday morning along a trail near Rutgers Preserve on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway.They said a man said he was walking on the footpath of Avenue E near Hospital Road when a coyote ran out from the trees and bit him around 4 a.m.The victim was not seriously hurt and was treated and released from the hospital.Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and officials are reminding people to avoid contact with stray or wild animals."If you are bitten or scratched by a wild or stray animal, we advise you to seek medical treatment immediately and report any exposures to the Rutgers Police Department at 732-932-7211," RUPD posted on Facebook.They also offered the following tips to prevent or minimize the injury by an animal and/or other wildlife:--Do not attempt to remove or disturb the animal or wildlife--Tell others to vacate the area if a dangerous animal may still be nearby--If approached by the animal, make yourself as big and loud as possible--Do not turn your back on the animal