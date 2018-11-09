S. Philly triple shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a triple shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in South Philadelphia.

The gunfire happened at 7:40 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of S. 15th and Federal Streets.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times and died after being taken to the hospital.

Another teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the stomach and is critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The third victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit in the leg and is stable.

Police say all three of the victims were on the sidewalk when two men walked up and began firing.

A total of 39 shots were fired from the suspects' weapons.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "It appears that the shooter was standing on the sidewalk firing at all three victims, because most of the shell casings we found, some were just inches, some were just feet away from where we found the 15 and 16-year-old who collapsed."

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video they say captured the shooting.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsteen killedshootingphiladelphia policeSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
NJ State Troopers pull unconscious man from burning car
2 pedestrians struck by car in NJ
Wounded Philly police officer released from the hospital
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain on the Way
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Show More
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Police: 5 teens in custody after ransacking house in Andorra
Driver sought for hit-and-run in Willingboro, N.J.
Murphy signs bill barring 'ghost guns' into law in NJ
Teen murder still unsolved 25 years later in Lansdale
More News