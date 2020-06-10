Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at Sacred Heart School in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a school in Allentown, Lehigh County that has injured one firefighter.The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart School on the 300 block of North 4th Street.Action News is told the fire is through the roof of the school.The injured firefighter was being checked out at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the injury.Sacred Heart is located directly next to Allentown Central Catholic High School.