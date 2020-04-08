Health & Fitness

St. Luke's launches use of cutting-edge vital sign monitors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem has begun using a high-tech device to wirelessly track patients' vital signs.

The Masimo SafetyNet looks like a wristwatch with a fingertip attachment.

It continuously checks your pulse, breathing, and blood oxygen levels, and sends readings by Bluetooth to the nurse's station.

It lets St. Luke's expand its beds quickly, and safely for staff, if cases of COVID-19 balloon.

"This is an essential part of our surge plan, to be able to add a lot more monitored beds in our system," says Dr. Aldo Carmona, an anesthesiologist at St. Luke's.

For the staff -

"We don't have to go into a room every hour or two, to check an oxygen level," Dr. Carmona adds.

Patients can also be safely discharged with the SafetyNet, to be monitored at home.

During this outbreak, that could free up precious beds for more seriously ill patients.
