SAG Awards, 2022's 1st major, televised Hollywood event, to offer Oscars preview: Full nominee list

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a "Hamilton" reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards.The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and air on both TNT and TBS. (The show will also be available to stream Monday on HBO Max.) After the January Golden Globes were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood's first major, televised, in-person award show - complete with a red carpet and teary-eyed speeches - this year.While the Academy Awards aren't mandating vaccination for presenters (just attendees), it's required for the SAG Awards, which are voted on by the Hollywood actors' guild SAG-AFTRA. One actor in the cast of the Paramount series "Yellowstone," Forrie J. Smith, has said he won't attend because he isn't vaccinated."Hamilton" trio Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs will open the ceremony. Kate Winslet is to present the actors' lifetime achievement award to Mirren, a five-time SAG Award winner.A starry group of nominees - including Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck - will make sure the SAG Award don't lack for glamour.Five films are nominated for the SAG Awards' top honor, best ensemble: Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast," Sian Heder's coming-of-age drama "CODA," Adam McKay's apocalypse comedy "Don't Look Up," Ridley Scott's high-camp "House of Gucci" and Reinaldo Marcus Green's family tennis drama "King Richard."The leading Oscar nominee, Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," failed to land a best ensemble nominations but three of its actors - Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee - are up for individual awards.Winning best ensemble doesn't automatically make a movie the Oscar favorite, but actors hold the largest sway because they constitute the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Last year, the actors chose Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7," while best picture at the Oscars went to "Nomadland." The year before, SAG's pick of "Parasite" presaged the Oscar winner.In the television categories, Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" comes in with a leading five nominations, closely trailed by HBO's "Succession," Apple's "The Morning Show" and Netflix's much-watched "Squid Game" - all of which are up for four awards.The full list of nominees follows below.