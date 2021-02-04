SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

LOS ANGELES -- Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama "Minari" and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama "Da 5 Bloods" were among the nominees for best ensemble.The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.Up for best ensemble are Regina King's "One Night in Miami," about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari"; Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7."All of those films, except Sorkin's, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes. "Minari," set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's top award, best dramatic film.But the SAG Awards are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards. Actors account for the largest percentage of the film academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner was previously nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water" were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.That field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher's golden-age Hollywood drama "Mank" (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao's Western road movie "Nomadland." The stars of each - Gary Oldman in "Mank," Frances McDormand in "Nomadland" - were both nominated by the actors guild.Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but also his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods."In an already recurring theme for a movie year in which many theaters were close, Netflix led all studios. It accounted for 30 nominees in all, about triple the closest competitor.The SAG Awards will be held almost three months later this year, on April 4. After postponing due to the pandemic to March 14, the SAGs again moved when the Grammy Awards also took that date. The Oscars won't be held until April 28. Nominees, to be announced March 15, are still more than five weeks away.Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"Olivia Colman, "The Crown"Emma Corrin, "The Crown"Julia Garner, "Ozark"Laura Linney, "Ozark"Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek""Better Call Saul""Bridgerton""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""Ozark""Dead to Me""The Flight Attendant""The Great""Schitt's Creek""Ted Lasso""The Boys""Cobra Kai""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Westworld"Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"Gary Oldman, "Mank"Steven Yeun, "Minari"Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Jared Leto, "The Little Things"Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman, "The Father"Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"Helena Zengel, "News of the World""Da 5 Bloods""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Minari""One Night in Miami""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Da 5 Bloods""Mulan""News of the World""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Wonder Woman 1984"