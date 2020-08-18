WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A stabbing led a popular water park in Camden County to shut down Tuesday.
Chopper 6 was over the scene at Sahara Sams Oasis Water Park in West Berlin, New Jersey.
Officials tell Action News the stabbing happened around 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital. It's not clear what led to the violent encounter.
The water park announced they would close for the remainder of the day.
Stabbing led to popular water park in Camden County to shut down
