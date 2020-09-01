crime

Suspect wanted after stabbing at popular New Jersey water park: Prosecutor

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man is facing attempted kidnapping and assault charges in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month at a popular New Jersey water park.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 18, 2020 at Sahara Sam's Oasis Water Park in West Berlin, New Jersey.

Police say 30-year-old Rashawn Parker Jr. of Chester attempted to take his child while at the park. Parker did not have custody of the child.

An altercation ensued when two adults tried to intervene.

Authorities say Parker became physically aggressive, punching one woman and stabbing a man before fleeing.

Parker remains wanted at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Alex Burckhardt at 856-225-5048 or Berlin Township Lt. Ron Silvestro at 856-767-5878 ext. 214. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ccprosecutor.org.
