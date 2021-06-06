COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at Williamstown, NJ church

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Saint Matthew's Church in Williamstown, New Jersey is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday.Walk-ins are welcome, and children 12 years of age and older are encouraged to get their shots.The clinic is happening at a critical time, as medical experts say children account for nearly 25-percent of coronavirus cases across the US right now.And this Thursday, vaccine advisers plan to meet with the FDA to discuss vaccinations for children 11 and under.Overall, new, daily cases are at a new low for Americans.Last week, the US averaged just over 14,000 infections per day.