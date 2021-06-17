Community & Events

Live! Casino in Philadelphia surprises local nonprofit with $2,000 donation

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Live! Casino in Philadelphia surprises nonprofit with $2,000 donation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An organization founded in honor of a father and homeless veteran who passed away received a massive donation.

Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 to help those in need with food, first aid, hair cuts, and more.

With Father's day around the corner, Live! Casino in Philadelphia surprised Anderson with a donation to help expand her mission.

Live! Casino in Philadelphia purchased $2,000 worth of items off of Salvation of Sorrows' Amazon wish list.

The donation included food, medical kits, blankets, gift cards, and t-shirts.

Anderson was emotional when she heard the news.

Anderson says her goal for the future is to one day have a building where they can provide more services like finding homes for veterans in need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News