PA COVID-19 Small and Small Diverse Business and Community Task Force hopes to boost jobs and safety across commonwealth

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A recently created small business task force held a demonstration of new high-volume, low-cost disinfecting technology, potentially for SEPTA stations and vehicles, with the goal of enhancing safety and creating jobs.The live demonstration was held at 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby."This initiative is to take water and salt and electricity and create a very low cost, effective cleaning solution and sterilization solution," according to Michael Brown president of The 360 Group of Companies.The PA COVID-19 Small Diversity Business and Community Task Force plans on deploying Klarion High Volume Chemical Generation Systems and Sprayers over the next month. The systems will go to federal, state, and local agencies.Kerri Kirkland, Deputy Secretary for Diversity and Inclusion, explained, "One of these machines has the capacity of employing 15 individuals. Our goal is to employ 100 machines throughout the state."Della Clark, president of The Enterprise Center added, "If we can get the private sector, the public sector, and our banks involved in this initiative, everybody- it's a win-win for everyone, including public safety."Jim Fox from SEPTA says the agency already has robust cleaning measures but they were willing to explore this system.It would not serve as as a replacement, rather an addition to their protocols.The cost at this stage is unclear."As we've all seen, the supply and demand of cleaning material and PPE has been tough in this nation right now, and to be able to manufacture and batch your own cleaning and sanitizing solutions," Fox said, "it could be a big game changer so we're just as interested to see how the demo looks for the potential with our future as well."Several local companies are creating standards and testing to ensure the system meets requirements for sanitization.