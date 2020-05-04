Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Anonymous donor gives $1 million to Santa Cruz hospital

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Around the country, there's a lot of gratitude for medical providers these days, and in Santa Cruz a recent anonymous note to the local hospital was no exception.

"Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community," it said. "This humankindness is what makes you heroic."

It was the donation that came with that note -- $1 million -- that has hospital employees cheering. The gift was designated entirely for employees -- nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year are getting a bonus check. Full-time staff get $800, part-timers receive $600.

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employee's clinical excellence and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it's being shared with all employees this week.

"There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn't do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything. It's a team, and I'm glad the whole team is getting a thank you," she said.

As for her own bonus?

"I'm definitely going to spoil myself a little bit," she said.

Which is probably why the anonymous $1 million do-gooder made the donation.
