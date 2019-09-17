Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school

SANTA FE, Texas (WPVI) -- A Santa Fe elementary school principal is alerting parents to an incident Monday involving a student who brought a World War II-era grenade to class.
Officials at Kubacak Elementary say the inoperable relic grenade was not dangerous, but was quickly confiscated by Santa Fe ISD police after other students reported the device to staff.
"When students asked what it was, he responded, 'I have a bomb,'" Principal Andi Hull wrote in a letter home to parents.
Hull said a threat was never made toward any students or to the school, and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken after the incident.
The principal also said the matter highlights how important it is for students that see or hear something to report immediately to a teacher or faculty member.
September 16, 2019
Dear Kubacak Elementary Parents and Guardians,
Safety is our top priority at Kubacak Elementary, and in our continuous efforts to keep you informed, I want to make you aware of a report that was brought to the attention of the Kubacak Elementary administrators and the SFISD Police this morning.
In the gym, before school started, it was reported that a student told other students "I have something fragile in my backpack." When students asked what it was, he responded, "I have a bomb." He then showed the item to the other students. The students who heard this and saw the item immediately reported it to Kubacak staff members, who informed Kubacak administration and SFISD Police.
The student was immediately questioned, and through the investigation administration and SFISD Police discovered that the student had, in his possession, a World War II inoperable relic grenade. Although this item is not dangerous, it was confiscated by SFISD Police, and the parent of the student was immediately notified. Appropriate student disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the SFISD Student Code of Conduct.
Please know that there was never a threat made toward any students or the school. However, I am making you aware of this incident because it serves as a good opportunity for you to caution your children about making potentially alarming comments, bringing inappropriate items to school, and the serious consequences that they may face as a result of their actions. It is also good to remind your child that if they see or hear something, they should immediately report it to a campus staff member or trusted adult so that action can be taken.
The safety of our students is our highest priority at Kubacak Elementary, and I appreciate your continued support in making our campus a safe and positive learning environment. Please contact me if you have any questions or concerns at 409-925-9600.
Sincerely,
Andi Hull, Principal
Kubacak Elementary
