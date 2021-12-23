Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

NORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a news release. Since last year, his home has gained an astonishing 19% in value to $1,031,401.

It's not surprising that the Claus's home is worth so much--though it's just 2,500 square feet, it sits on 25 acres and boasts a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet cookie oven. The property also has several tiny homes--for elves, of course--a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

Over the last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus also made some pandemic adjustments, like buying a spin bike and adopting a dog.

According to Zillow, Santa's home was added to the site in 2016, but is off the market and has never been sold. Experts expect the value to rise another 14% next year, keeping in line with the rest of the United States.
