Sara Packer pleads guilty in daughter Grace Packer's murder, dismemberment

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A woman has pleaded guilty in the 2016 rape, murder and dismemberment of her 14-year-old daughter.

Former adoptions supervisor Sara Packer appeared in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom Friday afternoon and pleaded guilty to first degree murder and 18 other charges. She was sentenced to life without parole.

Packer admitted in court last week that she plotted to murder her adoptive daughter, Grace Packer, saying she hated the teenager and "wanted her to go away."

Sara Packer's boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related offenses and was sentenced to death.

Packer says she helped Sullivan tie Grace up and watched as he raped and strangled her. The couple stored Grace's body in cat litter for several months before dismembering it and dumping it in a wooded area.
