Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say the scene is clear after suspicious activity was reported in Center City on Friday morning.

Investigators say nothing was found at the scene in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street.


Officers responded to the area after an employee of the nearby Home 2 Suites Hotel reportedly witnessed two men get out of a Toyota and enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.

The men came back out after approximately 20 to 25 minutes, got back into their vehicle and left the scene, the witness reportedly told police.



A number of police were on the scene by mid-morning Friday. At one point police were seen placing a bag into the back of a van in the 1200 block of Arch.

Meanwhile, a response crew member was spotted lowering himself through the opening in the sidewalk in the same block.

After clearing the scene, police said the grate - which leads to an abandoned tunnel - will be sealed.


