Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged

PITTSGROVE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A high school wrestling team in Salem County, New Jersey will not be allowed to complete the rest of its season.

Schalick High School in Pittsgrove Township canceled the remainder of its wrestling season after four members of the team were charged in connection to a hazing investigation.

The students face seven charges each after prosecutors said they stripped the victim in a shower area, and threatening to assault the victim with a broomstick.

