School bus accident under investigation in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are investigating a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Wednesday.

Police are on scene in the 3300 block of Richlieu Road in Bensalem.

No word yet on if anyone was injured or if any students were on the bus.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

