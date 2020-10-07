School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Chester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6838925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash involving a school bus shut down I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and rescue units are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus on I-95 northbound Wednesday morning.It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street in Chester.There is no word if any other vehicles were involved at this time.There is no word on any injuries.