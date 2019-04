EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over Kingsway Regional High School, April 3, 2019

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said a bus driver lost control and smashed into the side of a garage near a high school in Gloucester County.It happened just before 7 a.m. behind Kingsway Regional High School on the 200 block of Kings Highway in Woolwich Township.The bus crashed into the garage that houses the school buses.Superintendent Jim Lavender said there were no children on the bus.The driver received a laceration to the forehead and was taken to the hospital.Lavender said she is a longtime employee.The cause of crash is unknown.Authorities are looking into whether the driver had a medical emergency.