School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel

A northwest Indiana school bus driver is charged after she allegedly let her students drive the bus.A parent told police the driver, 27-year-old Joandra McAttee, let three students drive for a short distance last Thursday afternoon.Police say allowed an 11, 13 and 17-year-old take turns driving the school bus short distances in a rural area. Other students on the bus recorded the incident.McAttee was immediately fired by the bus company.When she stopped by to pick up her final check, authorities arrested her. She is charged with felony neglect.------