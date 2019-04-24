Troopers find beer bottles, suspected marijuana after school bus nearly crashes in Oley Township

OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver is facing a slew of charges after Pennsylvania State Police say they found empty beer bottles and suspected marijuana inside a school bus in Berks County.It happened on Monday around 8 p.m. on westbound Rt. 73 near W. Philadelphia Avenue in Oley Township.According to state police, a traffic stop was initiated after a trooper observed 35-year-old David Sedlack making a turn that caused the trooper to avoid collision.Empty beer bottles were found within reach of the driver's seat and a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from Sedlack's breath, authorities say. Authorities do not believe Sedlack transports any students.According to charging documents, Sedlack was driving with an expired license and had warrants out of Berks County.Authorities say they also found a small baggie containing suspected marijuana and a glass blue smoking bowl.Sedlack is facing DUI and drug charges.He is now free after posting $10,000 bail.