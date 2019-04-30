Lacey Township school bus driver charged with DWI after crash leaves 8 students injured

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- A school bus driver in Lacey Township, New Jersey is facing charges following an accident that left several students injured on Monday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School located at 1299 Old Freehold Road.Police say Lacey Township bus driver Cheryl Rooth, 57, was pulling into the school's parking lot and crashed into an unoccupied bus in front of her.According to Toms River police, there were 28 students on Rooth's bus at the time of the accident. Eight students suffered minor injuries, three of the students were juveniles.Police say Rooth was not under the influence of alcohol, but was allegedly under the influence of prescription medication and charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone and other related offenses.