Texas school bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving

SPRING, Texas -- The school bus driver in Texas accused of driving students while intoxicated denies that she had been drinking and blames the incident on a doughnut.As Linda Godejohn left jail Friday morning after posting $100 bond, she was asked by KTRK-TV about the DWI charges against her."They keep saying that I have been drinking. I don't drink. I haven't had a drink in years," Godejohn said, denying that she got behind the wheel of the school bus drunk.Deputy constables say Godejohn was caught driving the bus Thursday with students from YES Prep Public School on board.She was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. local time.Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Godejohn failed a field sobriety test "miserably" after callers into 911 reported the school bus driver for driving erratically."How do you explain failing a field sobriety test?" KTRK-TV asked."Because it's hard. I couldn't even do it right now," Godejohn responded.Godejohn also said that she wasn't on any medication.When pressed about the matter, Godejohn said she'd had a doughnut that made her sick, triggering the erratic driving."They've been riding all year long. Nothing has changed. Except I got something from the school to eat. It had made me sick. A doughnut," Godejohn said. "My stomach was hurting so bad that my wheel fell off the thing, the curb. That's all it was. It was going at 45 mph. It's going to whip back."Deputy constables said the students riding the bus were all between the ages of 13 or 14 years old.No students were injured during the incident.Godejohn is a bus driver for First Student Bus Company, which is a vendor to YES Prep.