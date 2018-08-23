School bus driver facing charges for endangering students

A Delaware woman is now facing charges for an incident that happened on a school bus filled with students from the Milford School District.Theresa Grunden was arrested Wednesday for endangering the welfare of a child.Authorities say when students were apparently being too loud, she allegedly made it hot on the bus as punishment.Grunden is accused of pulling over and closing all of the windows and air vents.The investigation was launched in late May after a concerned parent called the police.------