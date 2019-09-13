School bus full of children runs off the road in Northampton County, Pennsylvania

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Half a dozen ambulances responded to a field in Williams Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon when a school bus full of children ran off the road.
Pennsylvania State Troopers say it appears to be a case of brake failure.
About 30 students had been onboard.
Authorities did not say how many had been transported to the hospital, but that thankfully there were no serious injuries.
