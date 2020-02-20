School bus, SUV involved in serious crash in Bridgewater, NJ

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey -- Emergency teams are on the scene of a serious accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Bridgewater, New Jersey.The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Washington Valley Road near Blossom Drive.NewsCopter 7 video showed the bus and a dark-colored SUV collided. A second vehicle was off the road a short distance from the accident scene and appeared to have been t-boned.The driver of one of the vehicles remained trapped for more than an hour after accident.Three others in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, officials said.No word on injuries to anyone on the school bus.***BREAKING NEWS. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES***----------