School cafeteria pepper spray release sends kids to hospital

EASTON, Pa. -- Authorities say pepper spray released in an eastern Pennsylvania middle school cafeteria sent some children to the hospital and prompted a hazardous materials response and early dismissal.

Emergency dispatchers in Northampton County responded to Easton Area Middle School after the 10:30 a.m. Monday incident.

Director of emergency management Todd Weaver said fewer than 10 children were taken to hospitals for what he called "very minor injuries" ranging from irritated eyes to some degree of respiratory distress.

He said 60 to 80 children were decontaminated as a precaution and emergency responders then worked to reunite them with their parents.

School district officials said the middle school dismissed students "due to emergency circumstances." There was no immediate information on the source of the pepper spray or how it was released.
