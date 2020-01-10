Education

Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the Philadelphia School District who applied to go to different schools will find out Friday if and where they were accepted.

Notifications for school selections will be released at 5 p.m.

If you are approved by a school, you must respond that you want to attend.

And if you get selected by more than one school, you have to specify your choice.

The deadline to confirm is January 21.

If you were not approved by any of your selected schools, you will automatically be enrolled in your neighborhood school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News