Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the Philadelphia School District who applied to go to different schools will find out Friday if and where they were accepted.Notifications for school selections will be released at 5 p.m.If you are approved by a school, you must respond that you want to attend.And if you get selected by more than one school, you have to specify your choice.The deadline to confirm is January 21.If you were not approved by any of your selected schools, you will automatically be enrolled in your neighborhood school.