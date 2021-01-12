philadelphia school district

39 sites added to Philadelphia school district student 'grab-and-go' meal distribution program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia has added 39 more sites for its "Grab-and-Go" meal distribution.

The program provides free and nutritious meals to students while school buildings are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Grab-and-Go" kits contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches, and include milk, vegetables, and fresh fruit.

The District says its Food Services team has distributed more than six million meals since March 2020.

A total of 102 schools are set up as distribution sites every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

