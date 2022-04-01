philadelphia school district

Next superintendent of School District of Philadelphia to be named today

The initial search began six months ago.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Next Philly schools superintendent to be named today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Board of Education is set to name the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Their initial search began six months ago back in September.

The school board has narrowed their search to three finalists: John Davis Jr., the chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools; Krish Mohip, the deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education; and Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School.



In mid-March, all three finalists came to Philadelphia where they met with members of the community including students, parents and district officials.

The new choice will replace current superintendent Dr. William Hite.

RELATED: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Hite will not renew contract at end of school year

Hite will be joining Cincinnati-based non-profit Knowledgeworks as its president and CEO effective July 1.

Hite has served as superintendent in Philadelphia for 10 years.

"I've had the tremendous honor and privilege to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia - to work alongside you and many of my colleagues, and support our beautiful and talented and young children that we serve. After much reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract," Hite said in a video message in September.

The announcement is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to be in attendance.

You can find more information about the finalists on the district's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school district
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Union leaders gather over Philly school district budget concerns
2 boys caused $60K in damage to Philly school buses: Police
Philly high schools to get later start time in the fall
'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds And Few Showers
Possible tornado causes damage in Bucks County
1 officer killed, 2 others shot in Pennsylvania
Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police
Man found shot to death outside Mount Airy apartment complex
Firefighters rescue 2 children from burning Lehigh Valley home
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
Show More
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader to be sentenced in Camden
Philly's plastic bag ban enforced starting today
Top sushi spots in Philly (Part 1)
Public viewing Friday for Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash
Go inside Philadelphia Police Department's new headquarters
More TOP STORIES News