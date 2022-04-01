Next superintendent of School District of Philadelphia to be named today

Their initial search began six months ago back in September.
The school board has narrowed their search to three finalists: John Davis Jr., the chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools; Krish Mohip, the deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education; and Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School.
HAPPENING TODAY: The next Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia will be named. They’ve narrowed it down to three finalists.— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) April 1, 2022
Dr. William Hite served as Superintendent here for 10 years. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WvN6Pv7lGz
In mid-March, all three finalists came to Philadelphia where they met with members of the community including students, parents and district officials.
The new choice will replace current superintendent Dr. William Hite.
Hite will be joining Cincinnati-based non-profit Knowledgeworks as its president and CEO effective July 1.
Hite has served as superintendent in Philadelphia for 10 years.
"I've had the tremendous honor and privilege to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia - to work alongside you and many of my colleagues, and support our beautiful and talented and young children that we serve. After much reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract," Hite said in a video message in September.
The announcement is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m.
Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to be in attendance.
You can find more information about the finalists on the district's website.