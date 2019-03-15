School in West Philadelphia on lockdown over white powder

Chopper 6 was over the Edward Heston School in West Philadelphia during a lockdown on March 15, 2019.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school in West Philadelphia is on lockdown after a powdery substance was found.

The Edward Heston School in the 1600 block of North 54th Street was placed on lockdown around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say two boys came into contact with an unknown white powder.

They were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for observation.

There was no word as to what the substance was or how it got into the school.
