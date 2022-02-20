car crash

At least 2 hurt in 6 vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the accident.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes are back open on I-76 in West Philadelphia following a crash that involved six vehicles.

Police say at least two people were hurt in the collision near Montgomery Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

They were rushed to the hospital.

All eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway were shut down for more than an hour overnight.

