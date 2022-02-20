PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes are back open on I-76 in West Philadelphia following a crash that involved six vehicles.
Police say at least two people were hurt in the collision near Montgomery Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.
They were rushed to the hospital.
All eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway were shut down for more than an hour overnight.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the accident.
At least 2 hurt in 6 vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway
