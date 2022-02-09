SUV flips over on Schuylkill Expressway, 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around midnight Wednesday on the westbound lanes of I-76 just past Montgomery Drive.An SUV flipped onto its roof.Police say a person was thrown from the vehicle and onto the highway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities stopped a Honda with front-end damage in the eastbound lanes a quarter-mile away.Investigators are trying to determine if there was a crash in the eastbound lanes between those vehicles. They say the possible collision may have sent the SUV over the concrete median and into westbound traffic.No other injuries were reported.