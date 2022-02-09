Schuylkill Expressway

SUV flips over on Schuylkill Expressway, 1 dead

Authorities stopped a Honda with front-end damage in the eastbound lanes.
By
1 dead in Schuylkill Expressway crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Wednesday on the westbound lanes of I-76 just past Montgomery Drive.

An SUV flipped onto its roof.

Police say a person was thrown from the vehicle and onto the highway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities stopped a Honda with front-end damage in the eastbound lanes a quarter-mile away.

Investigators are trying to determine if there was a crash in the eastbound lanes between those vehicles. They say the possible collision may have sent the SUV over the concrete median and into westbound traffic.

No other injuries were reported.
