Fiery tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway; burning cargo dangles on roadway below

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State police are investigating a fiery car crash that has injured at least two people on the Schuylkill Expressway early Wednesday.It happened around 2:40 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Girard Avenue exit in Fairmount Park.Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.The cargo and part of that trailer caught fire and a portion fell over the expressway and down onto Sweetbriar Drive. What looked like cabbage and squash were seen strewn about the roadway.Officials have not released the condition of the two people injured. A van from the medical examiner's office pulled up onto the scene around 6:15 a.m.State police remain at the scene, investigating the crash.Officers are asking motorists to avoid that location of the expressway from Montgomery Avenue to 30th Street Exit.