PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway.
Chopper 6 was over the eastbound side of the expressway in Gladwyne late Thursday night.
A number of people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision brought down a light pole, blocking both lanes. The scene has since been cleared.
The cause of the accident remains unclear.
Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
