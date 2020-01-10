Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway.

Chopper 6 was over the eastbound side of the expressway in Gladwyne late Thursday night.

A number of people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision brought down a light pole, blocking both lanes. The scene has since been cleared.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.
