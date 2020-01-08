Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
What is a snow squall?
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Show More
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Old City streets closed due to water main break
More TOP STORIES News