Animatronic dinosaur travels across Ben Franklin Bridge

Spinosaurus spent much of its time in rivers, being the ONLY true swimming dinosaur. Like a crocodile, it had a long snout with pressure receptors to seek out prey. We recommend that you stay out of the Delaware while Spiny is on the move! #dinodelphia — Academy of Natural Sciences (@AcadNatSci) June 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-foot-long animatronic dinosaur was on the move from South Jersey to Philadelphia on Wednesday.It first made its way on a flatbed truck through Somerdale, Camden County.Then the Spinosaurus traveled across the Ben Franklin Bridge.It then rolled through the streets of Center City Philadelphia.And finally reached its destination of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University at 19th and the Parkway where it will be part of the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit.'Spiny' is one of two dinos that will be installed outside in front of the museum.