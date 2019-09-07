Science

Arctic ice melting at alarming rate due to record heat, NASA says

Arctic sea ice is melting at an alarming rate this summer because of record high temperatures.

The heat had an especially devastating impact in Greenland.

According to NASA scientists, the ice sheet there began to melt early in the season. By August, 90 percent of the ice sheet had seen at least some melt.

Scientists say this causes the sea level to rise, which is a big problem. But it also causes a lot of other problems.

This also affects the jet stream and changes the type of weather we see in different areas.

Right now, NASA is using new satellite technology to try and measure exactly how much ice we lose each year.
