SCIENCE

Did NASA's Opportunity rover photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

EMBED </>More Videos

A report to the Mutual UFO Network suggests the Opportunity rover on Mars captured a photo of an 'alien skeleton.' (KTRK)

MARS --
Did NASA capture images of an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

A space enthusiast in Waxahachie, Texas says he believes a group of apparent rocks is actually the skull and spine of a possible Martian.

That is according to a report filed with the Mutual UFO Network, which investigates UFO sightings in the United States and beyond.

The alleged skeleton was photographed by the Opportunity rover on Feb. 1, 2018 in Perseverance Valley, on the west rim of Mars' Endeavour Crater.

The person who submitted the report says a 3-D image reveals the bone detail of a spine.
NASA is celebrating the Opportunity's 14th year of exploration on Mars this year. It is the longest-working Mars rover in the organization's history.

Curiosity finds breathtaking rock formations on Mars


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasamarsu.s. & worldbuzzworthybody foundparanormalufo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More Science
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News