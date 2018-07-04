SCIENCE

'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA shared an image of a collection of red, white and blue stars to celebrate America's birthday. (NASA)

NASA found an out-of-this-world way to celebrate America's birthday: with a very patriotic-looking collection of stars.

"Celestial Fireworks!" NASA wrote on Twitter. "Like a #4thOfJuly2018 fireworks display, this glittering collection of stars located 20,000 light-years away from Earth looks like a red, white & blue aerial burst."

The image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in August and December of 2009. The collection of stars can be found in the constellation Carina, according to NASA. The stars are surrounded by the materials needed to form more stars: clouds of interstellar gas and dust.

Though the environment in that constellation may appear peaceful in a still image, it's actually quite turbulent.

"These huge stars live fast and die young, burning through their hydrogen fuel quickly and ultimately ending their lives in supernova explosions," NASA wrote.

The space agency also celebrated the day with an American flag made of LED lights aboard the International Space Station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacestarfireworksnasainternational space stationu.s. & world
SCIENCE
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More Science
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News