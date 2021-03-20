volcano

Volcano in Iceland spews lava in first eruption in 6,000 years: VIDEO

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn't seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanoicelandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
Mount Etna erupts, putting on its latest spectacular show: VIDEO
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead and 5 others injured after shooting during a "pop-up" party
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: DA
Real fears among Asian-American women following Georgia killings
Chris Sowers with the Accuweather Forecast during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2021
Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19
N.J. businesses welcome 50% capacity amid new COVID-19 guidelines
Show More
Two Locals Brewing is Philadelphia's first black owned brewery
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Philadelphia Proud Boys leader makes 1st court appearance
Local reaction to new CDC guidelines for schools
More TOP STORIES News