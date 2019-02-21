Israel sending its first spacecraft to the moon

The first privately-funded spacecraft to try to land on the moon is currently en route.It blasted off aboard a SpaceX rocket at 8:45 Thursday night.A nonprofit Israeli group is behind the launch. They named the lander Beresheet, like the Book of Genesis.It's not expected to get there until April 11.If successful, Israel would make history as the fourth country to land on the moon.As for the SpaceX rocket, part of it returned to Earth and landed dead center on a drone ship at sea.-----