Jetman Dubai reaches big milestone with jet-powered wing suit

DUBAI -- Tony Stark may have a little competition from this real-life Iron Man.Jetman Dubai has built a jet-powered wing suit.Video from Friday shows a pilot using the suit taking off from the ground and getting up to nearly 6,000 feet in the air, going about 150 miles an hour.The pilot had flown before, but had never actually taken off from the ground, making it a big deal for Jetman Dubai.The company is now trying to work on landing back on the ground without a parachute.If you're wondering how the suit is made, it is carbon-fibre and it's powered by four mini jet engines.