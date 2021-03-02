accuweather

Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths in March 5 conjunction

In the first week of March, two planets will appear side by side in the sky: Jupiter and Mercury.

Mercury, the smallest planet, and Jupiter, the largest planet, will meet on March 5 in a celestial event known as a conjunction. This means the planets will appear at their closest to each other. In reality, the planets are still millions of miles apart but appear close when their orbits align.

To catch a glimpse, look to the southeastern sky about an hour before dawn to see the two planets. Mercury is the hardest planet to spot due to its proximity to the sun, according to AccuWeather. Look for Jupiter, which will appear brighter and can help you locate the tinier planet.

Click here to check the AccuWeather forecast in your area for the latest viewing conditions.

SEE ALSO: Celestial events to look forward to in March 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Look out for a planetary conjunction and the full worm moon in March, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatheru.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
How to survive power outages in the winter
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
Data shows Philadelphia suburbs being short-changed on vaccines
Girl likely suffered permanent brain damage in Reid crash: Lawyer
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Judge Salas: 'I'm moving forward, I'm not moving on' after son's murder
Show More
Video released of man involved in accidental shooting at King of Prussia Mall
Sidney Crosby in COVID-19 protocol, to miss Pittsburgh Penguins' game
FTC will no longer challenge Jefferson-Einstein merger
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Philly's FEMA mass vaccination site hits snag before it opens
More TOP STORIES News