Science

Last hurdle of infertility: Couple speaks out after having baby through one of the first uterine transplants

DALLAS -- A woman who thought she'd never be able to have a baby on her own is finally able to start a family thanks to a groundbreaking new transplant and the help of a selfless stranger.

Madison Gibbs is a healthy woman, but she was born without one thing.

"I did not have a uterus," Gibbs said.

The Dallas native, who is now 22, was born without a uterus. It's a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome or MRKH, and is found in one in 5,000 females.

Doctors only discovering she had the condition after she didn't get her period as a teen.

"So I have ovaries, fallopian tubes, eggs, everything else except for a uterus to actually carry a baby," Gibbs said.

RELATED: 'Our little miracle': Penn Medicine announces baby born by uterine transplant from dead donor

It was news she never expected because she always planned on having a family, and when she first learned of her condition six years ago, there was no treatment available.

"I was devastated, to be honest," she said.

She only told one person about her diagnosis, her then-boyfriend and now husband, Mitchell.

"I just was going to be there for her no matter what," he said.

The couple married in 2018 and planned on moving forward with surrogacy or adoption. But to their surprise, within weeks of saying their vows, a local hospital was recruiting women to participate in a clinical trial for a uterus transplant.

"I was honestly blown away. It's in my backyard," Gibbs said.

Gibbs immediately signed up and after a battery of medical tests, she was accepted into the trial, which was co-run by Dr. Liza Johannesson at Baylor University Medical Center.

"I mean, it's called the last hurdle of infertility, meaning that this is the only course we haven't been able to treat," Johannesson said.

She went through egg retrieval and created embryos, and then the uterus donated by a stranger was transplanted in October 2019.

"We had hundreds of women calling into Baylor saying, 'I want to donate my uterus to someone,' they don't even know," Johannesson said.

Four months after the transplant, Gibbs was pregnant.

Baby Lincoln born a year to the date of Gibbs' transplant.

"I couldn't imagine anything better," she said. "I mean, I would do it over and over again a thousand times just to get him, to get this end result, going through that is still so surreal."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetexasorgan donationstransplantbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Delivery driver crashes into day care, 4 kids injured
Lease for South Philly safe injection site canceled
Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns
Owner of closed Pa. dairy farm pleads guilty in $60M fraud
Show More
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
West Chester Pike reopens after PECO pole catches fire
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Again Today
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
More TOP STORIES News