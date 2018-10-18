SCIENCE

LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing'

The Ross Ice Sheet in Antarctica is spookily 'singing' as wind whips across snow dunes, causing the ice to vibrate.

It's a not a new song from a musician, but a new recording of sounds coming from Antarctica's largest ice shelf does resemble singing.

The American Geophysical Union released the recording.

The Ross Ice Shelf is about the size of Texas. About 90 percent of it is underwater, where scientists buried 34 sensors.

It turns out, the sounds come from powerful winds blowing through snow dunes.

Scientists say the sounds could alert them to the shelf's condition under climate change, like a kind of warning sound for the planet.

