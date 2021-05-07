nasa

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air in new video

By Marcia Dunn, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through Martian air

First came the amazing pictures, then the video. Now NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity was set to soar on its fifth test flight.

The low hum from the helicopter blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible. It almost sounds like a low-pitched, far-away mosquito or other flying insect.

That's because the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter was more than 260 feet (80 meters) from the microphone on the Perseverance rover. The rumbling wind gusts also obscured the chopper's sound.

Scientists isolated the sound of the whirring blades and magnified it, making it easier to hear.

The sound was recorded during the helicopter's fourth test flight on April 30.

Ingenuity - the first powered aircraft to fly at another planet - arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, clinging to Perseverance's belly. Its first flight was April 19; NASA named the takeoff and landing area Wright Brothers Field in honor of Wilbur and Orrville, who made the world's first airplane flights in 1903. A stamp-size piece of wing fabric from the original Wright Flyer is aboard Ingenuity.

The $85 million tech demo was supposed to end a few days ago, but NASA extended the mission by at least a month to get more flying time.

Friday afternoon's test flight was aiming for twice the altitude - as high as 33 feet (10 meters). The helicopter was also headed to a new touchdown spot.

With the helicopter's first phase complete, the rover can now start hunting for rocks that might contain signs of past microscopic life. Core samples will be collected for eventual return to Earth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasahelicoptermarsu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Former Florida senator sworn in as NASA Administrator
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says
NASA successfully completes second Mars helicopter flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Man critically injured in East Falls hit and run; family pleads for answers
Muslim teen involved in fight says she was victim of hate crime
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
NJ school says it has addressed educator's transphobic-rant beer toss
Suspect identified in hit-and-run that left man, 70, hospitalized
Show More
Philly police team up with ATF to help solve gun crimes
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
Boy battling rare illness named 'Chief for a Day' in NJ
Suspect flees police in stolen patrol car, crashes, steals 2nd patrol car
City of Philadelphia eases restrictions on restaurants, catered events
More TOP STORIES News