NASA astronaut Christina Koch scheduled for record flight at International Space Station

NASA announced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that it is set to schedule a record-setting flight of 328 days for astronaut Christina Koch.

Koch first arrived at the International Space Station on March 14 and plans to remain in orbit until February 2020. If completed, it will be the longest single spaceflight by a woman, surpassing the record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.

Koch will also be just 12 days shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, 340 days, which was set by Scott Kelly during his one-year mission in 2015-16.

In July, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will be joining Koch at the space station where scientists will gather additional data about the effects of long-duration human spaceflight. This research will support future deep space expeditions to the moon and Mars.
